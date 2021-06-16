Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) Short Interest Up 35.4% in May

Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,110,000 shares, an increase of 35.4% from the May 13th total of 5,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, VP Mary Dickerson purchased 8,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.91 per share, for a total transaction of $205,617.25. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel sold 9,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $227,631.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $684,814.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,992 shares of company stock worth $568,395. 1.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Radian Group by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 1,897,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,414,000 after purchasing an additional 324,000 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,457,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,512,000 after purchasing an additional 286,270 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Radian Group by 18.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 113,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Radian Group by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 82,595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 11,928 shares during the period. Finally, Sovarnum Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in Radian Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RDN. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Radian Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Radian Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Radian Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Shares of RDN stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.83. 9,006 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,382,747. Radian Group has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.48. The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.51.

Radian Group (NYSE:RDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Radian Group had a net margin of 26.33% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $328.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. Radian Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Radian Group will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This is a boost from Radian Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Radian Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

About Radian Group

Radian Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage and real estate services business in the United States. Its Mortgage segment offers credit-related insurance coverage primarily through private mortgage insurance on residential first-lien mortgage loans, as well as other credit risk management and contract underwriting solutions.

