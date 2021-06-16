RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.32

Shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $34.32 and last traded at $34.23, with a volume of 2911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RDNT. Raymond James upped their price objective on RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sidoti upped their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.82.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.07 million. RadNet had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.99%. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Levitt acquired 7,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.00 per share, with a total value of $161,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 191,982 shares in the company, valued at $4,415,586. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total value of $761,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,433.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $528,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 414,569 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after buying an additional 191,991 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,540,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000,000 after buying an additional 156,933 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in RadNet by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 251,505 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,470,000 after buying an additional 137,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of RadNet by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 466,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,146,000 after purchasing an additional 114,986 shares during the period. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

