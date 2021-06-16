Raise Market Cap Tops $48,097.87 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $48,097.87 and $57.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Raise has traded down 60.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00061496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002577 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00023564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002580 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00774064 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.53 or 0.00083783 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00042383 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

RAISE is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io . The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

