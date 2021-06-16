Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Trading 5% Higher

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.43 and last traded at $22.43. 13,105 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 416,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.37.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Get Ranpak alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -112.47 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.45.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. Ranpak had a negative return on equity of 2.58% and a negative net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $87.70 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Omar Asali sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $7,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,628,572.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ranpak by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,445,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,064,000 after buying an additional 204,721 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 946.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,670,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,077 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $23,133,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ranpak by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 884,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,747,000 after purchasing an additional 14,760 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ranpak in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,299,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Ranpak Company Profile (NYSE:PACK)

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Ranpak Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ranpak and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.