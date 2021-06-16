Rathbone Brothers (LON:RAT) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rathbone Brothers Plc (LON:RAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,930 ($25.22). Rathbone Brothers shares last traded at GBX 1,916 ($25.03), with a volume of 169,442 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Rathbone Brothers from GBX 2,000 ($26.13) to GBX 2,100 ($27.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,984.83 ($25.93).

The company has a market capitalization of £1.12 billion and a PE ratio of 40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,804.12.

Rathbone Brothers Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides individual investment and wealth management services for private clients, charities, trustees, and professional partners in the United Kingdom and Jersey. The company operates in two segments, Investment Management and Funds. Its services include discretionary investment management, unit trust management, financial planning, unitized portfolio, managed portfolio, select portfolio, and banking and loan services, as well as trust, legal, estate, and tax advisory services.

