Raymond James Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) – Investment analysts at Raymond James increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Finning International in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast now expects that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.43. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $38.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Finning International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$44.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of Finning International in a report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Finning International from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Finning International from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.35.

FTT stock opened at C$33.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.43 billion and a PE ratio of 21.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.09, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$32.05. Finning International has a 12 month low of C$18.05 and a 12 month high of C$35.00.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.49 billion.

In related news, Senior Officer Scott Thomson sold 11,900 shares of Finning International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.50, for a total transaction of C$398,659.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 219,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,369,137.48. Also, Senior Officer Gregory Palaschuk purchased 3,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.72 per share, with a total value of C$107,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,053,277.92. Insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock worth $544,682 over the last ninety days.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.59%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

