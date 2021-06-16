Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,374,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,941,831 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 20.90% of Ready Capital worth $152,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 118.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 311,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,876,000 after acquiring an additional 168,700 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ready Capital by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 319,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,473 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Ready Capital by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 265,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,303,000 after buying an additional 60,573 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ready Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $795,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 184,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 51,605 shares during the period. 45.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RC opened at $16.09 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.58. Ready Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $7.58 and a 1-year high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.09.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.03). Ready Capital had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 47.10%. Equities research analysts expect that Ready Capital Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RC shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ready Capital from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ready Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Ready Capital from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Ready Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ready Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.75.

In related news, Director Gilbert E. Nathan acquired 4,000 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.66 per share, for a total transaction of $54,640.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 26,953 shares in the company, valued at $368,177.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrea Petro acquired 4,750 shares of Ready Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.18 per share, for a total transaction of $67,355.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,355. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ready Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

