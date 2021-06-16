REAL Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $300.00 (REAL)

REAL (CURRENCY:REAL) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 16th. REAL has a market capitalization of $671,391.71 and approximately $300.00 worth of REAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REAL coin can currently be bought for $0.0668 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, REAL has traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00758307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.15 or 0.07737765 BTC.

REAL Coin Profile

REAL (REAL) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2017. REAL’s total supply is 19,717,288 coins and its circulating supply is 10,055,817 coins. REAL’s official Twitter account is @http://www.real.markets and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REAL is www.real.markets

According to CryptoCompare, “REAL is a new Ethereum Smart-Contracts governed ecosystem that applies Blockchain technologies to the enormous Real Estate investment industry, giving access to global investment in Real Estate, lowering barriers to entry, and increasing market liquidity. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REAL should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REAL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

