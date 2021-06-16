ReapChain 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $394,589.00 (REAP)

ReapChain (CURRENCY:REAP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 16th. During the last seven days, ReapChain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One ReapChain coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000298 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ReapChain has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $394,589.00 worth of ReapChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.53 or 0.00060874 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003919 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00022913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $293.14 or 0.00758307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.17 or 0.00083215 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,991.15 or 0.07737765 BTC.

ReapChain Profile

REAP is a coin. ReapChain’s total supply is 4,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,500,000 coins. The official website for ReapChain is www.reapchain.com . ReapChain’s official Twitter account is @ReapChain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ReapChain aims to establish a safe and transparent IoT ecosystem by blockchainfying the end-to-end section of the IoT industry.ReapChain is a hybrid blockchain with a Shell-Core Structure. It solves the trilemma of existing blockchains and tries to implement the integration of the blockchain and IoT industry by resolving the security and mass data processing problems of the existing IoT market through PID of things and distributed storage service of ReapMiddleChain. “

ReapChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReapChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReapChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReapChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

