Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Sunrun (RUN)

Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/16/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/16/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/10/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/3/2021 – Sunrun was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

6/2/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Guggenheim. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2021 – Sunrun was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

5/18/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $74.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/7/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $95.00 to $81.00.

5/7/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $95.00 to $81.00.

5/6/2021 – Sunrun had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $81.00 to $82.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/22/2021 – Sunrun had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $108.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/19/2021 – Sunrun is now covered by analysts at Evercore ISI. They set an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Sunrun stock traded up $5.21 on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. 586,627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,079,381. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.43 and a 1 year high of $100.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a PE ratio of -58.29 and a beta of 2.07.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.42 million. Equities research analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 8,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $467,470.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,657,981.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 5,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total value of $300,910.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,132 shares of company stock worth $12,904,111 in the last 90 days. 8.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in Sunrun by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,915 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 16.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Sunrun by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,721 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 82,594 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

