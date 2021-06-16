Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $11.30

Shares of Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (CVE:RECO) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as 11.30 and last traded at 11.21, with a volume of 596475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 10.31.

About Reconnaissance Energy Africa (CVE:RECO)

Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, engages in the identification, exploration, and development of oil and/or gas assets in Namibia and Botswana. It holds a 90% interest in a petroleum exploration license that covers an area of approximately 25,341.33 km2 located in Namibia; and 100% working interest in a petroleum license, which covers an area of 9,921 km2 located in northwestern Botswana.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reconnaissance Energy Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.