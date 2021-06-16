Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) Short Interest Up 39.9% in May

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRUY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 860,000 shares, a growth of 39.9% from the May 13th total of 614,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 835,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

OTCMKTS:RCRUY opened at $10.38 on Wednesday. Recruit has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $10.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.68.

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The company operates Indeed.com, a job aggregator search engine; and Glassdoor, an online job platform and company information site.

