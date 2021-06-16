RED (RED) Trading Down 24.3% Over Last Week

RED (CURRENCY:RED) traded down 12% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. One RED coin can currently be bought for $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, RED has traded 24.3% lower against the dollar. RED has a total market cap of $668,008.76 and approximately $20,534.00 worth of RED was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $167.83 or 0.00429318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00006479 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00011553 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000524 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000417 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000097 BTC.

About RED

RED is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 12th, 2018. RED’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 130,000,009 coins. RED’s official website is ico.red-lang.org . RED’s official Twitter account is @red_lang and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RED is a full stack open-source toolchain, that aims to help users on smart contracts and Dapps development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, the Red platform intends to lower the barrier of smart contracts and Dapps creation/deployment by providing the user with the Red fullstacks solutions. Red Community Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the RED platform. It is a utility token that can be used to exchange value within the RED community for either paying services or to tip other users. “

RED Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RED directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RED should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase RED using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

