Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRR) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,736,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.04% of Red Rock Resorts worth $154,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management increased its holdings in Red Rock Resorts by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Crystal Rock Capital Management now owns 174,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Red Rock Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $44.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.86, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.39. Red Rock Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.38 and a 1 year high of $46.61.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $352.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.24 million. Red Rock Resorts had a positive return on equity of 13.46% and a negative net margin of 5.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.18) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Rock Resorts, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.30.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in the casino, gaming, and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino and entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

