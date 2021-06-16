Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,076 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,087 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,076 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.7% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $129.64 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.18 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The company has a market cap of $2.16 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.91.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group set a $155.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.91.

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 290,155 shares of company stock worth $37,610,735. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

