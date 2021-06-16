Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,940 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 859 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 140,861 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,330,000 after purchasing an additional 13,911 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,844,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 23,989,868 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,656,091,000 after purchasing an additional 595,997 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 11,785 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. KGI Securities started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $290.70.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $258.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $252.20. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $191.46 and a 1-year high of $263.19.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 35.02% and a return on equity of 43.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 87,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,849. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

