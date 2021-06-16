REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.50.

RGNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REGENXBIO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on REGENXBIO from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded REGENXBIO from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 23,596 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,250 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in REGENXBIO by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RGNX opened at $36.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17. REGENXBIO has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $50.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.21.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.07). REGENXBIO had a negative net margin of 77.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.80%. The firm had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.97 million. Research analysts expect that REGENXBIO will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About REGENXBIO

REGENXBIO Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform.

