Regional Management (NYSE:RM) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $49.19. Regional Management shares last traded at $49.15, with a volume of 48,092 shares.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 24.85 and a quick ratio of 24.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.48.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $97.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.76 million. Regional Management had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 21.53%. On average, equities analysts expect that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Regional Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

In other Regional Management news, Director Sandra K. Johnson sold 2,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $123,138.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,372.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Capital Management, L purchased 33,559 shares of Regional Management stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.95 per share, with a total value of $1,575,595.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,561 shares of company stock valued at $718,237. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 10,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Regional Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Regional Management by 299.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,639 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

About Regional Management (NYSE:RM)

Regional Management Corp, a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other lenders. It offers small and large installment loans; retail loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

