Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $153.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.71, for a total transaction of $783,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,841,153.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 249.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 227,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,504,000 after acquiring an additional 162,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 28,635 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 60,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. 82.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RS opened at $163.34 on Wednesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a 52 week low of $89.38 and a 52 week high of $181.21. The company has a market cap of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $165.07.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 13.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.67%.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

