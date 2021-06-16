Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1.84

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARK)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $1.82. Remark shares last traded at $1.85, with a volume of 1,186,615 shares changing hands.

MARK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital decreased their price target on Remark from $10.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Remark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Remark alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.85 million, a P/E ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 3.01.

Remark (NASDAQ:MARK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Remark Holdings, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Remark by 370.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,781,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,649 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Remark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Remark by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 1,285,610 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Remark by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,109 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 38,135 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Remark in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Institutional investors own 20.02% of the company’s stock.

About Remark (NASDAQ:MARK)

Remark Holdings, Inc primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers. It owns and operates an e-commerce digital media property focuses on a luxury beach lifestyle. The company sells its AI-based products and services under the Remark AI brand in the United States; and under the KanKan brand in China.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Remark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Remark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.