Rentberry (BERRY) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.00

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 16th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $264,979.54 and approximately $10.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 10.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rentberry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

