Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 495.90 ($6.48). Rentokil Initial shares last traded at GBX 492.90 ($6.44), with a volume of 3,114,865 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RTO shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Rentokil Initial to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 565 ($7.38) in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 557.17 ($7.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 300.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of £9.16 billion and a PE ratio of 49.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,430.92.

In other news, insider Stuart Ingall- Tombs sold 18,919 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 485 ($6.34), for a total value of £91,757.15 ($119,881.30).

About Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

