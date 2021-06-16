Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) Shares Up 3.9%

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $32.88 and last traded at $32.88. 1,456 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 145,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on RPTX. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Repare Therapeutics from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $32.73. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -8.31.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $156,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Zinda sold 15,000 shares of Repare Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.71, for a total transaction of $490,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,801 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,990.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,272 shares of company stock worth $7,616,954 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 33.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RPTX. Logos Global Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 33.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,621,000 after purchasing an additional 223,106 shares during the period. BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 3,722,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,240,000 after purchasing an additional 750,207 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 61.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 62,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 23,820 shares in the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Repare Therapeutics by 0.7% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 2,665,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,804,000 after purchasing an additional 17,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 54.1% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 462,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,185,000 after acquiring an additional 162,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.24% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada. The company use its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

