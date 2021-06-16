REPO (REPO) Price Reaches $0.0756

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. In the last week, REPO has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0756 or 0.00000194 BTC on exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $1.70 million and approximately $105,545.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get REPO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002570 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.01 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00143981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.56 or 0.00178667 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.31 or 0.00940861 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,078.47 or 1.00371983 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002953 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s launch date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for REPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for REPO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.