Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) Short Interest Up 39.1% in May

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 383,400 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the May 13th total of 275,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 255.6 days.

Shares of REPYF stock opened at $13.70 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92. Repsol has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $14.35.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

