Request (REQ) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $895,845.00

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Request has traded down 19.4% against the U.S. dollar. Request has a market cap of $67.25 million and approximately $895,845.00 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can currently be bought for $0.0673 or 0.00000174 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.33 or 0.00060477 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003859 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00023083 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $291.68 or 0.00756072 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.13 or 0.00083297 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,957.30 or 0.07665670 BTC.

About Request

Request (REQ) is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,881,816 coins. The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Buying and Selling Request

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

