Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CTO Marc Nissan Sells 33,528 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) CTO Marc Nissan sold 33,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $81,808.32. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 519,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,267,631.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Nissan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Marc Nissan sold 10,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $24,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Marc Nissan sold 20,000 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $48,200.00.

RSSS stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.36. 19,646 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,470. The company has a market cap of $62.19 million, a PE ratio of -236.00 and a beta of 0.47. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Navalign LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 13,767 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Research Solutions in the first quarter worth approximately $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.44% of the company’s stock.

Research Solutions Company Profile

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

