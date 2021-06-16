ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Downgraded by Bank of America

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $229.00 price objective on the stock. CLSA raised ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.00.

Shares of ResMed stock opened at $236.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. ResMed has a 52-week low of $165.40 and a 52-week high of $238.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.91.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $768.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.47 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.85% and a net margin of 14.79%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ResMed will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total value of $496,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,839,169.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.14, for a total value of $291,210.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,841,284.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,138 shares of company stock worth $5,613,775. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ResMed by 5,439.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,335,138 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $959,731,000 after acquiring an additional 13,094,421 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,267,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in ResMed by 15,868.5% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,275,028 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 5,241,994 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $492,415,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in ResMed by 38.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,542,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $431,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

