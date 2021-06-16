REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Stock Price Down 3.9%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.85 and last traded at $15.85. 1,973 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 402,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on REVG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 183.22 and a beta of 2.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

In other news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing purchased 19,292 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.87 per share, with a total value of $306,164.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,366,714.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Daniels acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $50,528.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 135,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,702.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 47,742 shares of company stock worth $792,617. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in REV Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of REV Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after buying an additional 2,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of REV Group in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

