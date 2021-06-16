Revathi Advaithi Sells 49,065 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 49,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.26, for a total transaction of $895,926.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Revathi Advaithi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 4th, Revathi Advaithi sold 56,346 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total transaction of $1,063,249.02.

FLEX stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.74. 2,562,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,784,302. Flex Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. Flex had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. Flex’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Flex Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FLEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Flex from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Cross Research upgraded shares of Flex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.63.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLEX. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Flex by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Flex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

