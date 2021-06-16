Reviewing GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) & GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX)

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and GP Strategies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu -38.72% -96.40% -42.05% GP Strategies 2.20% 7.62% 4.31%

This table compares GSX Techedu and GP Strategies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $1.09 billion 3.20 -$32.72 million ($0.89) -15.40 GP Strategies $473.11 million 0.59 $7.07 million $0.73 22.00

GP Strategies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than GSX Techedu. GSX Techedu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GP Strategies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for GSX Techedu and GP Strategies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 2 2 0 0 1.50 GP Strategies 0 0 3 0 3.00

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 49.53%. GP Strategies has a consensus target price of $20.08, indicating a potential upside of 25.05%. Given GSX Techedu’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GSX Techedu is more favorable than GP Strategies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.2% of GSX Techedu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of GP Strategies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

GSX Techedu has a beta of -1.19, suggesting that its stock price is 219% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GP Strategies has a beta of 1.6, suggesting that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GP Strategies beats GSX Techedu on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc., a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science. The company also provides foreign language courses comprising English and Japanese, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams, such as teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, securities qualification exams, and other exams. In addition, it offers admission courses for admission tests, including national graduate entrance examination, civil service examinations, and others. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses to enhance management skills for principals and other officers of private education institutions; and operates Weishi, an interactive learning platform on WeChat for instructors and students. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About GP Strategies

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services. Its workforce transformation services also include comprise automotive performance solutions, which consists of workforce development services; sales enablement solutions, including custom product sales training; and other customer loyalty and marketing related services. It serves multinational automotive manufacturers, financial services companies, technology services companies, aerospace services companies, and governmental agencies. GP Strategies Corporation was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Columbia, Maryland.

