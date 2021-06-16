Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) & Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Western New England Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Western New England Bancorp pays out 44.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western New England Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Western New England Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.4% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 19.57% 9.95% 0.95% Western New England Bancorp 16.18% 6.57% 0.61%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Western New England Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus target price of $7.75, suggesting a potential downside of 8.82%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.40 $3.85 million N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.25 $11.22 million $0.45 18.89

Western New England Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

About Western New England Bancorp

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts. It also offers residential and commercial real estate, commercial construction, working capital, equipment financing and term, home equity, and consumer loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as revolving lines of credit. In addition, the company provides automated teller machine (ATM), telephone and online banking, remote deposit capture, cash management, overdraft and safe deposit facility, and night deposit services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a network of 25 banking offices, 25 free-standing ATMs, and 23 seasonal or temporary ATMS located in Agawam, Chicopee, Feeding Hills, East Longmeadow, Holyoke, Huntington, Ludlow, South Hadley, Southwick, Springfield, Ware, West Springfield and Westfield, Massachusetts and Bloomfield, Enfield, Granby, and West Hartford, Connecticut. The company was formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc. and changed its name to Western New England Bancorp, Inc. in October 2016. Western New England Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, Massachusetts.

