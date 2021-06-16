Reviewing Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) & Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Tesla and Lordstown Motors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tesla 3.18% 6.13% 2.42% Lordstown Motors N/A -41.31% -31.46%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tesla and Lordstown Motors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tesla 11 12 12 0 2.03 Lordstown Motors 5 3 1 0 1.56

Tesla presently has a consensus price target of $458.56, indicating a potential downside of 23.49%. Lordstown Motors has a consensus price target of $14.11, indicating a potential upside of 36.87%. Given Lordstown Motors’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lordstown Motors is more favorable than Tesla.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tesla and Lordstown Motors’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tesla $31.54 billion 18.31 $690.00 million $0.64 936.50 Lordstown Motors N/A N/A -$100.56 million ($1.04) -9.91

Tesla has higher revenue and earnings than Lordstown Motors. Lordstown Motors is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tesla, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Tesla has a beta of 1.99, suggesting that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lordstown Motors has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

41.4% of Tesla shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Lordstown Motors shares are held by institutional investors. 23.0% of Tesla shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Tesla beats Lordstown Motors on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits. It provides sedans and sport utility vehicles through direct and used vehicle sales, a network of Tesla Superchargers, and in-app upgrades; and purchase financing and leasing services. This segment is also involved in the provision of non-warranty after-sales vehicle services, sale of used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance, as well as sale of products through its subsidiaries to third party customers; services for electric vehicles through its company-owned service locations, and Tesla mobile service technicians; and vehicle limited warranties and extended service plans. The Energy Generation and Storage segment engages in the design, manufacture, installation, sale, and leasing of solar energy generation and energy storage products, and related services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers and utilities through its website, stores, and galleries, as well as through a network of channel partners. This segment also offers service and repairs to its energy product customers, including under warranty; and various financing options to its solar customers. The company was formerly known as Tesla Motors, Inc. and changed its name to Tesla, Inc. in February 2017. Tesla, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Lordstown Motors Company Profile

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

