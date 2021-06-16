Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 38,478 Shares of Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Park Aerospace Corp. (NYSE:PKE) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,478 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.51% of Park Aerospace worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PKE. Heartland Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $4,488,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 661,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,882,000 after purchasing an additional 183,173 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 426,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,720,000 after purchasing an additional 138,369 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Park Aerospace by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 326,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 89,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Park Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth $1,067,000. 79.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PKE opened at $15.62 on Wednesday. Park Aerospace Corp. has a one year low of $10.51 and a one year high of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $318.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.48 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Park Aerospace from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

Park Aerospace Corp. develops and manufactures solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials used to produce composite structures for the aerospace market. It offers advanced composite materials, including film adhesives and lightning strike materials that are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircrafts, military aircrafts, unmanned aerial vehicles, business jets, general aviation aircrafts, and rotary wing aircrafts.

