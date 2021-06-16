Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Ameresco were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMRC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Ameresco during the 4th quarter worth about $30,075,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,956,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Ameresco by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,452,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,271,000 after acquiring an additional 459,137 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,052,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $480,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas I. Foy sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total value of $253,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,626.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,379,520. Company insiders own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on AMRC. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ameresco from $52.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of AMRC opened at $61.88 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. Ameresco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.94 and a 12 month high of $70.25.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.15. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $252.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S.

