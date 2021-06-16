Rhumbline Advisers Grows Position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 29.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,913 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,949 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.08% of Weis Markets worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 8.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 7.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 4.2% in the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 60,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period.

Shares of WMK opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.35 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.09.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th.

About Weis Markets

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

