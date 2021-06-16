Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.23 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 49.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,534 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Jamf were worth $1,225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jamf by 125.0% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 74.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Jamf by 16.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Jamf by 2.6% during the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 71,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter.

BATS JAMF opened at $31.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.10.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.70 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Dean Hager sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $6,600,000.00. Also, CTO Jason Wudi sold 20,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $718,888.83. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 174,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,258.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,823 shares of company stock valued at $10,808,610 over the last 90 days.

Several research firms have weighed in on JAMF. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jamf from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jamf from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down from $45.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

