Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its holdings in shares of Upland Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,196 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,447 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.09% of Upland Software worth $1,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Upland Software by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 169,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Upland Software by 60.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 156,502 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,181,000 after buying an additional 59,210 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,478 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,536,000 after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Upland Software during the 4th quarter worth $806,000. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Upland Software news, President Rodney C. Favaron sold 28,989 shares of Upland Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,449,450.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 277,375 shares in the company, valued at $13,868,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UPLD. Zacks Investment Research cut Upland Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Upland Software from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist raised their price target on Upland Software from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Upland Software from $29.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.25.

Upland Software stock opened at $42.06 on Wednesday. Upland Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.40 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -22.49, a PEG ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.94.

Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.52. Upland Software had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $73.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.17 million. Research analysts forecast that Upland Software, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Upland Software Company Profile

Upland Software, Inc provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, project management, information technology, business operations, and human resources and legal.

