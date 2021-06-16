Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.43 Million Stock Position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) by 43.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 20,392 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of Ennis worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EBF. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ennis by 80.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 262,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after buying an additional 117,445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ennis during the first quarter worth $2,372,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Ennis by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 381,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 106,551 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ennis by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,092,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,495,000 after acquiring an additional 96,495 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Ennis by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,602 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBF stock opened at $21.71 on Wednesday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.18 and a 1 year high of $22.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.05. The company has a market capitalization of $566.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.34 and a beta of 0.56.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.07). Ennis had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $89.92 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Ennis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Ennis, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, Specialized Printed Forms, 360Âº Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Falcon Business Forms, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and Ace Forms brands.

