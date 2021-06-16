Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,724 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Columbia Financial worth $1,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 217.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in Columbia Financial during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Columbia Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CLBK opened at $16.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.27 and a 1 year high of $18.81. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.37.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $65.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLBK. TheStreet upgraded Columbia Financial from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Columbia Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Columbia Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia Bank that provides financial services to businesses and consumers in the United States. The company offers non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as individual and commercial checking accounts; interest bearing demand accounts comprising interest earning checking accounts and municipal accounts; and savings and club accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

