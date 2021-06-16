Rhumbline Advisers Purchases 28,495 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) by 208.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,495 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.07% of Generation Bio worth $1,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $743,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,336,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,901,000 after purchasing an additional 665,647 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Generation Bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Generation Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $281,000. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Venture Associates X. L. Atlas sold 39,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.51, for a total value of $1,136,522.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Douglas Kerr sold 14,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.09, for a total transaction of $423,426.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 340,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,249,556.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 310,249 shares of company stock valued at $8,529,057. 23.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GBIO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Generation Bio from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Generation Bio in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

Shares of Generation Bio stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.07. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $55.72.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

