Rhumbline Advisers Raises Stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL)

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.25% of Diamond Hill Investment Group worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its position in Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,598 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $298,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,155 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Thomas Edward Line sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.50, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,337,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHIL opened at $177.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $568.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $171.74. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.50 and a 12 month high of $179.35.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $39.01 million during the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 38.09%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients. The company also provides fund administration services, including portfolio and regulatory compliance, treasury and financial oversight, and general business management and governance of the mutual fund complex, as well as oversight of back-office service providers, such as the custodian, fund accountant, and transfer agent.

