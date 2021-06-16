Rhumbline Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,883 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.06% of Dillard’s worth $1,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of DDS. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 123.0% in the 4th quarter. Caption Management LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $307,000. 59.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DDS opened at $162.46 on Wednesday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $183.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.49. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $6.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $5.17. Dillard’s had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -21.98%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Dillard’s from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dillard’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.00.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.18, for a total transaction of $99,526.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,558. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Tom W. Bolin sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $57,684.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,014.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,100 shares of company stock worth $4,119,010 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores in the southeastern, southwestern, and midwestern areas of the United States. Its stores offer merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; and accessories, cosmetics, home furnishings, and other consumer goods. As of January 30, 2021, the company operated 282 Dillard's stores, including 32 clearance centers, and an Internet store at dillards.com.

