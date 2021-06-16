Rhumbline Advisers Sells 10,653 Shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Rhumbline Advisers decreased its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 105,324 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 10,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.25% of Dorian LPG worth $1,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,603,957 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,313,000 after purchasing an additional 500,839 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,635,395 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 405,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 22,050 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 28.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,746 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 25,221 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 214.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 104,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 70,967 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG stock opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $15.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92. The company has a market capitalization of $606.02 million, a PE ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.35.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The shipping company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Dorian LPG had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million for the quarter.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Dorian LPG in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Pareto Securities upgraded Dorian LPG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

In related news, Director Thomas Jason Coleman sold 50,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total value of $656,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,219.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander C. Hadjipateras sold 3,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $45,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,079.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,631 shares of company stock worth $1,916,390 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. The company owns and operates very large gas carriers (VLGCs). As of March 31, 2020, its fleet consisted of twenty-four VLGCs. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

