Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,848 Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals worth $1,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 37,449 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 142.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,114,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,141 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZNTL. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.83.

Shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $54.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $62.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.63.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.97) by ($0.27). Equities research analysts expect that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, Director David Michael Johnson sold 12,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total value of $561,019.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,865,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 26,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $1,589,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,474,161 shares in the company, valued at $87,447,230.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,716 shares of company stock worth $10,999,432 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

