Rhumbline Advisers Sells 3,687 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,410 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,687 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.11% of Model N worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Model N by 49.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Model N by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Model N by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,956 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 14,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $502,988.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 484,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,604.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Dave Michaud sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total value of $40,423.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 53,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,167.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,756 shares of company stock valued at $952,690. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MODN opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.90. Model N, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $48.20.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Model N had a negative return on equity of 4.79% and a negative net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $48.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Model N’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Model N, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Model N in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and high tech industries. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

