Rhumbline Advisers Sells 4,727 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.14% of Cowen worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the fourth quarter worth $152,000.

A number of research analysts recently commented on COWN shares. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their target price on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cowen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Shares of COWN stock opened at $38.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.01. Cowen Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $43.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.73 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Cowen’s payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

