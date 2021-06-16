Rhumbline Advisers Sells 54,620 Shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 54,620 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.28% of The Hackett Group worth $1,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCKT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 145,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 3,696 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 251.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 184,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 4,355 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCKT stock opened at $17.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $539.36 million, a PE ratio of 99.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.33. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $63.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.63 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 2.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 95.24%.

HCKT has been the subject of several research reports. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

