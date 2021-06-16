Rhumbline Advisers Sells 9,839 Shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 175,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,839 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.14% of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt worth $1,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HMHC. Anqa Management LLC bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $6,260,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 540.3% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,167,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 985,155 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the 4th quarter valued at $3,006,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,963,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,517,000 after buying an additional 888,130 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 128.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 811,936 shares during the period. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMHC opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a 52 week low of $1.45 and a 52 week high of $11.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.84, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.36.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $146.20 million for the quarter. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 130.68%.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

