Rhumbline Advisers Trims Stake in Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,315 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.10% of Translate Bio worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBIO. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 171.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 221.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Translate Bio by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Translate Bio during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Translate Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TBIO opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.83 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.29. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $34.64.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TBIO shares. TheStreet raised shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Translate Bio in a report on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $37.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Translate Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.45.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

Further Reading: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Translate Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Translate Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.